Settlers forcibly seize a family home

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Khalil al-Luz area, south of Bethlehem, is undergoing a major colonialist attack, aiming to control agricultural lands, and colonists took control of the Abu al-Kamil family home in the area and ploughed the land, under the protection of the Zionist occupation forces Interview:- Othman abu kamil
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 08/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video