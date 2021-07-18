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DAY 8 -MON, MAY 17,2021- ISRAEL AT WAR - GUESTS - GEN. JERRY BOYKIN, ERICK STAKELBECK, DAVID HORWITZ
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Israel at War, Tom Trento along with special guests talk about the Jihad attacks from Palestinian terrorists, Islamic Jihad and Fatah working alongside each other. The questions is, where/when does Hezbollah join that battel against Israel?
When will Israel get the support from the western world to #StopTheJihadWar? When will Israel get the support from the middle east countries that agreed signed onto the Abrahamic Accord? #DefendIsrael #StopTheWarOnJews
Special Guests: General Jerry Boykin, Erick Stakelbeck, and David Horowitz All of them #StandForIsrael All of them are speaking out against the Marxist movement to silence Conservative Judeo-Christian voices.
Find more with General Boyin here: Family Research Council - https://www.frc.org/
Find more with Erick Stakelbeck (THE WATCHMAN) here: https://www.erickstakelbeck.com/
Find more with David Horowitz and all the organizations he founded here: https://www.davidhorowitzfreedomcente...
Join The United West, daily to hear from the experts, many in Israel, on the ground reporting live. We will be LIVE here on YT, on FB, and across as many sites as we can reach, educating as many as we can reach! NO OTHER LIVE/FACTUAL REPORTING IS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE!
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
When will Israel get the support from the western world to #StopTheJihadWar? When will Israel get the support from the middle east countries that agreed signed onto the Abrahamic Accord? #DefendIsrael #StopTheWarOnJews
Special Guests: General Jerry Boykin, Erick Stakelbeck, and David Horowitz All of them #StandForIsrael All of them are speaking out against the Marxist movement to silence Conservative Judeo-Christian voices.
Find more with General Boyin here: Family Research Council - https://www.frc.org/
Find more with Erick Stakelbeck (THE WATCHMAN) here: https://www.erickstakelbeck.com/
Find more with David Horowitz and all the organizations he founded here: https://www.davidhorowitzfreedomcente...
Join The United West, daily to hear from the experts, many in Israel, on the ground reporting live. We will be LIVE here on YT, on FB, and across as many sites as we can reach, educating as many as we can reach! NO OTHER LIVE/FACTUAL REPORTING IS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE!
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
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