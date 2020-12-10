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The Sound of Circumcision
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53 views • December 10, 2020
This is why your doctor doesn't let you in the room when he commits this terrible deed on your baby. This is what YOUR baby sounds like until he passes out from the torture. BABIES DO NOT SLEEP DURING CIRCUMCISION.
The first 30 seconds are the final stages of the forced retraction, tearing the foreskin from the glans. At the 30 second mark you hear the most ungodly sounds that a human voice can utter, that is when the first cut is made in the baby's penis.
BloodstainedMen.com
The first 30 seconds are the final stages of the forced retraction, tearing the foreskin from the glans. At the 30 second mark you hear the most ungodly sounds that a human voice can utter, that is when the first cut is made in the baby's penis.
BloodstainedMen.com
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