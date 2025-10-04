Global Economic Picture Rapidly Changing as Chaos Continues to Drive Uncertainty w/ Nomi Prins

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

Renowned economist Nomi Prins joins the Friday Night Economic Review to share her insights on the global economy. She discusses the significant rise in gold's activity, a Tier 1 asset alongside the U.S. dollar, noting that it has surpassed the euro to become the world’s second most-used currency. Nomi also explores the potential for silver to emerge as a Tier 1 asset like gold, while not a realistic move at this time, it would fundamentally reshape global markets. Follow Nomi Prins for more insights at https://NomiPrins.com.

