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Part B - Mind Boggeling interview with Dr. Bhakdi - Remember him from about a year ag ?. He has learned a lot sense then
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154 views • April 06, 2022
I would run towards the hills but there is no where to hide . By the way, that cannabis plant was in our garden here in Colombia. In case you have an interest in cannabis, you might want to check out our web site: www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com. Cheers !
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