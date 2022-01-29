Storytime "Navy SEALs reunite at CIA" | VIGILANCE ELITE

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Combat Storytime with Navy SEALs Shawn Ryan of Vigilance Elite and David Rutherford of Team Froglogic and Team Never Quit on how they reunited at CIA after 10 years under not so perfect circumstances.
#SHOOTERREADY #SHAWNRYAN #VIGILANCEELITE
Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com/