Donna Jean Godchaux Dead at 78 | Grateful Dead Vocal Legend Tribute
Donna Jean Godchaux, known for her soulful singing with the Grateful Dead in the 1970s and backing vocals on classics like Elvis Presley’s "Suspicious Minds," has passed away at 78. Remember her lasting impact on rock and soul music.
