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The #1 Risk to the Earth - a complex issue, made simple
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34 views • February 27, 2020
The most danger the Earth faces is from the SUN. But geological and electromagnetic events on earth are changing its ability to protect itself.
Forget your global warming (or cooling) from that new religion called Climate Change, the scientific facts are astonishing to those who will listen. The magnetic South Pole has left Antarctica, fact! The North Magnetic Pole is also dancing around, but both are moving at amazing rates, and weakening the earth’s magnetic field; the Van Allen Belt.
This excellent video is from Suspicious Observers, its designed to inform and forewarn all that will listen. Visit the sites below for a complete analysis from some of the most brilliant minds in this field.
The website’s to assist you in understanding this phenomenon are:
Suspicious0bservers : http://www.suspicious0bservers.org/
Magnetic Reversal of our Earth: http://magneticreversal.org/
The Sun Triggers Large Earthquakes: http://spaceweathernews.com/spf/
Quake Watch: http://quakewatch.net/
Seismic Monitor: http://ds.iris.edu/seismon/
Tsunami Warning: http://www.tsunami.gov/
Enjoy
Be informed and be aware
Forget your global warming (or cooling) from that new religion called Climate Change, the scientific facts are astonishing to those who will listen. The magnetic South Pole has left Antarctica, fact! The North Magnetic Pole is also dancing around, but both are moving at amazing rates, and weakening the earth’s magnetic field; the Van Allen Belt.
This excellent video is from Suspicious Observers, its designed to inform and forewarn all that will listen. Visit the sites below for a complete analysis from some of the most brilliant minds in this field.
The website’s to assist you in understanding this phenomenon are:
Suspicious0bservers : http://www.suspicious0bservers.org/
Magnetic Reversal of our Earth: http://magneticreversal.org/
The Sun Triggers Large Earthquakes: http://spaceweathernews.com/spf/
Quake Watch: http://quakewatch.net/
Seismic Monitor: http://ds.iris.edu/seismon/
Tsunami Warning: http://www.tsunami.gov/
Enjoy
Be informed and be aware
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