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Beyond Peaceful Parenting - Anarchapulco 2020 - Patrick Smith
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3 views • February 19, 2020
We are proud to present Patrick's talk from Anarchapulco 2020 on what comes after peaceful parenting -- principled parenting. He talks about 3 parenting techniques that solve problems, reduce conflict, and adhere to the principles of voluntaryism.
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Sign up to be notified when the Peaceful Parenting University launches soon here:
PeacefulParentingUniversity.com
For links to our:
Content Submission Form
Supporter Platforms
Social Media Profiles
Other Video Platforms
Swag Stores
Discord Server
and way more check out our web site:
https://www.disenthrall.me/platforms
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