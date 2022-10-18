US High School Baseball Featuring: William Staats C INF ~ Baseball Recruiting Video ~ Class of 2023

The US High School Sports Show is back and better than ever!



We look forward to helping the athlete, coach, parent, fan, and all who love them, excel and advance at your sport.

On today's show we bring you a talented catcher and infielder from NC and an awesome tip from one of the most respected coaches and teacher in baseball. Let's get it!

Part one:

William Staats C INF ~ Baseball Recruiting Video ~ Class of 2023

5'11" 165lbs GPA: 4.5/3.9 SAT 1530 Pop 2.09s

Chapel Hill HS (Chapel Hill, NC)

From the PC Baseball channel - https://bit.ly/3bHoaeD

Part two:

Building Arm Strength Through Overload | Catcher CON - Jerry Weinstein

Get Coach Weinstein's course:

Catching: The Art of Receiving with Jerry Weinstein from CoachTube

https://bit.ly/3Vxnde5

Enter Ambassador Code: 11586773 For all available discounts

From the Catching 101 channel - https://bit.ly/3s3AOvQ

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net