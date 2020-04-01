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Dr. Mortman GWUH - Lung Damage from COVID-19
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6399 views • April 01, 2020
A 360° Virtual Reality fly-through showing the extent of damage to the lungs (yellow) from COVID-19 for a patient seen by Dr. Keith Mortman at George Washington University Hospital.
Made with Surgical Theater technology.
https://www.surgicaltheater.net/
(video v5)
Link to an interview of Dr. Mortman talking about this case and the technology:
https://www.gwhospital.com/resources/...
Made with Surgical Theater technology.
https://www.surgicaltheater.net/
(video v5)
Link to an interview of Dr. Mortman talking about this case and the technology:
https://www.gwhospital.com/resources/...
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