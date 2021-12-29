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Senior Pharmacist talks Ivermectin, Dr Malone blasts the UK for pausing Ivermectin trials, Genocide?
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302 views • December 29, 2021
Senior Pharmacist talks Ivermectin, Dr Malone blasts the UK for pausing Ivermectin trials, Genocide?
https://rumble.com/vrlgl3-senior-pharmacist-talks-ivermectin-dr-malone-blasts-the-uk-for-pausing-iver.html
Ivermectin trials in the UK paused this is why, because its a threat to the Control Plan, Dr Maloney
https://brandnewtube.com/v/eZrPii
So, the Communist British system is intent on murdering the population. There are billions of doses of IverMecTin it is in abundance. Why? It is generic and safer than Paracetamol. BTW it is also effective against some cancers. How does a cheap molecules discovery earn the researchers a nobel prize as safe effective wonder drug then suddenly when generic and saving lives, become a sssshhhhhhhh drug?
Imagine the world taking this and no pandemic and as a side effect the cancer rates globally drop. Maybe you should check on African countries where it is taken routinely!
https://englishconstitutionparty.com/
LOOK HOW IVERMECTIN TREATMENT FOR COVID HAS BEEN SURPRESSED SINCE
https://rumble.com/vfoo5r-staying-healthy-during-covid-part-4-ivermectin.html
https://rumble.com/user/LeylaAli99
Ivermectin is a drug that's been on the market for close to 40 years and is commonly used for parasites. The World Health Organization has Ivermectin categorized as an essential medicine.
It is beginning to look like this is NOT ABOUT ANYONES HEALTH. It is beginning to look like this is NOT ABOUT ANYONES WELL BEING
Its beginning to look a lot like GENOCIDE!
https://gettr.com/post/pkd97pabe7
Song
LYRICS
It’s beginning to look a lot like genocide
Everywhere you go…
Listen to what they said
Your government wants you dead
With booster jabs that last forever more
It’s beginning to look a lot like genocide
With every jab you take
but the only thing you’ll see
If you’re watching BBC
Is that the shit’s all fake
Boris has said that he’d rather you dead
As soon as you possibly can
If you don’t comply he’ll give you a fine
And drag you away in a van
He’ll make sure you won’t be spending Christmas with your nan
It’s beginning to look a lot like genocide
In every hospital
But the nurses dance all day
While the doctors count their pay
And there’s no one there to take your call
It’s beginning to look a lot like genocide
They’re jabbing kids in school
But if you’re out of luck
Big pharma doesn’t give a fuck
And it’s all your fault
Billy has said that he wants you all dead
By jabbing this shit in your arm
Roll up your sleeve and we’ll make you believe
That this shit will do you no harm
We’ll keep making booster shots until you buy the farm
It’s beginning to look a lot like genocide
When you turn on TV
They’re dropping down like flies
Because the government lies
One day we’ll see these bastards swing ~
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
https://rumble.com/vrlgl3-senior-pharmacist-talks-ivermectin-dr-malone-blasts-the-uk-for-pausing-iver.html
Ivermectin trials in the UK paused this is why, because its a threat to the Control Plan, Dr Maloney
https://brandnewtube.com/v/eZrPii
So, the Communist British system is intent on murdering the population. There are billions of doses of IverMecTin it is in abundance. Why? It is generic and safer than Paracetamol. BTW it is also effective against some cancers. How does a cheap molecules discovery earn the researchers a nobel prize as safe effective wonder drug then suddenly when generic and saving lives, become a sssshhhhhhhh drug?
Imagine the world taking this and no pandemic and as a side effect the cancer rates globally drop. Maybe you should check on African countries where it is taken routinely!
https://englishconstitutionparty.com/
LOOK HOW IVERMECTIN TREATMENT FOR COVID HAS BEEN SURPRESSED SINCE
https://rumble.com/vfoo5r-staying-healthy-during-covid-part-4-ivermectin.html
https://rumble.com/user/LeylaAli99
Ivermectin is a drug that's been on the market for close to 40 years and is commonly used for parasites. The World Health Organization has Ivermectin categorized as an essential medicine.
It is beginning to look like this is NOT ABOUT ANYONES HEALTH. It is beginning to look like this is NOT ABOUT ANYONES WELL BEING
Its beginning to look a lot like GENOCIDE!
https://gettr.com/post/pkd97pabe7
Song
LYRICS
It’s beginning to look a lot like genocide
Everywhere you go…
Listen to what they said
Your government wants you dead
With booster jabs that last forever more
It’s beginning to look a lot like genocide
With every jab you take
but the only thing you’ll see
If you’re watching BBC
Is that the shit’s all fake
Boris has said that he’d rather you dead
As soon as you possibly can
If you don’t comply he’ll give you a fine
And drag you away in a van
He’ll make sure you won’t be spending Christmas with your nan
It’s beginning to look a lot like genocide
In every hospital
But the nurses dance all day
While the doctors count their pay
And there’s no one there to take your call
It’s beginning to look a lot like genocide
They’re jabbing kids in school
But if you’re out of luck
Big pharma doesn’t give a fuck
And it’s all your fault
Billy has said that he wants you all dead
By jabbing this shit in your arm
Roll up your sleeve and we’ll make you believe
That this shit will do you no harm
We’ll keep making booster shots until you buy the farm
It’s beginning to look a lot like genocide
When you turn on TV
They’re dropping down like flies
Because the government lies
One day we’ll see these bastards swing ~
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
Keywords
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