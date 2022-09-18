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https://gnews.org/post/p1mmj0a08
09/15/2022 CCP’s purchase of large amounts of land near US military bases threatens US security. Congressman Pat Fallon, Congressman Ronny Jackson, Congressman Tony Gonzales, and Senators Rubio and Cruz are leading on legislation to prevent not only China, but also Russia, Iran, and North Korea from being able to purchase US land around military bases and US real estate