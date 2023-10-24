Maia Nartoomid: Physicians of the Blue Pharoah

the blue pharoah is the light-body created by the refinement and intensification of your life through the central nerve of the sushumna up your back, which actively changes dna material that is the code for the unfoldment of life towards the light - the blue pharoah refers to the electronic magnetizing power of the grail itself - the grail can transform historical events and empower or destroy light messengers or knights (from gaia matrix oracle)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.