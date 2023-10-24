Create New Account
Maia Nartoomid: Physicians of the Blue Pharoah
Pool Pharmacy
the blue pharoah is the light-body created by the refinement and intensification of your life through the central nerve of the sushumna up your back, which actively changes dna material that is the code for the unfoldment of life towards the light - the blue pharoah refers to the electronic magnetizing power of the grail itself - the grail can transform historical events and empower or destroy light messengers or knights (from gaia matrix oracle) 

Keywords
sphere of lightcrystal citymaia chrystine nartoomidblue crownblue realmchariot of the sunfharaohheart atomainner hollow earth city of seraphimlower realm of causal substantiationmodassnine egyptian light bodiesnine physiciansnine stages of initiationrowena pattee kryderroyal epochsthoth raismes

