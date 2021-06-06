Straight Shooting News w/ Bandana Ed - June 6, 2021

The news of the week can best be summed up as the charade being pulled on the American People and the World, by the Biden Administration.



WASHINGTON (Reuters) - US officials on Sunday ratcheted up pressure on companies and foreign adversaries to fight cybercriminals, Biden is considering all options, including a military response to counter the growing threat.

DHS Issues a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin

May 14, 2021: “DHS and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will continue to provide guidance to state, local, tribal, and territorial partners about the current threat environment. DHS is collaborating with industry partners to identify and respond to the radicalization that results from the spread of disinformation, conspiracy theories, and false narratives on social media and other online platforms.”

We started the week with the release of the medical fraud, Fauci’s emails, and ended Saturday night with President Trump speaking at the NC GOP Convention. Those two topics are what we will be focusing on tonight, and connect the two.



Trump slammed the new administration for reversing his policies on border security, economic policies, and US weakness the world stage, Defunding Police, Climate Change, loss of energy independence, ending wars, Critical Race Theory in schools, and he thanked all those exposing the election fraud, and that we will never have another fair election if the Democrat HR 1bill passes through congress.



However, Trump began with what he perceives to be his great achievement of Operation Warp Speed. He stated that by getting vaccines out claiming it enabled us to get our country and economy open as soon as we did, but will his actions unknowingly lead to his own demise?



GOP Sen Ron Johnson still speaks getting to the bottom of all this with Fauci and funding but speaks about providing taxpayer funded grants for other scientific researchers. Motive, Sen. Johnson? What is it that the human race is being asked to fund?

Rep Jim Jordan asks for a bipartisan House Committee investigation.

Judge Jeannine Piro asked why the military was not conducting tests on the virus to get to the bottom of it.

Sen. Dr. Rand Paul worked on exposing Fauci on several issues relating to COVID, including news to the public about 11 labs in the US working on gain of function research. Paul revealed there were five inserts found in the COVID-19 virus that are directly related to the AIDS/HIV Green Monkey Virus. Why was the Wuhan Lab in Communist China upgraded to a World Class Virology Lab in 2003 given $37.5 million dollars in US Medical Research Contracts and more from the private donors in the first place?



Most concerning statements came from former Assistant of the Health and Human services director, Admiral Brett Grior. See FOX News clip.



If there was no offensive bio-weapon programs, why would the US working on gain of function research, and Fauci sending it to China and funding it? Who is in charge of conducting Bio weapon programs, The Military? The CIA? What is their influence over the Department of Health and Human Services that the Admiral was in charge of? Why would the US work with our enemy, Communist China, to develop a Bio Weapon from a Bat Virus, which has all signs that it was developed here in the US … Could this research be focused on the elimination of a majority of the Human Race?



Have We The People allowed government to grow so large and powerful that they are able to control our every move and thought, and decide who lives and who dies? Too many governments have eliminated their citizenry’s ability to fight back.

We The People of the US and the World need to propose our own version of the Great Reset and take back control over our lives and our prosperity by shrinking government back down to Our Framers version and limit all theirs powers.

The free world can follow the lead of We The People of the US and crush this evil once and for all, because it is clear the Nuremberg Trials which lead to the Nuremberg Code, was completely disregarded by the Scientific Researchers and Governments over the last half century or more.