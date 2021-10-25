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A Bioforming Pandemic (5th of 5) Is the H7N9 Bird Flu a Gene-Specific Bioweapon?
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44 views • October 25, 2021
A recent article details how the United States is collecting Chinese genes for gene specific bioweapons. A high-ranking Senior Colonel in the Chinese Air Force made similar accusations in April, 2013.
Find series "playlist" with this direct link:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#bioform
Our 22 part series from 2012 shows how the current pandemic had a trial run. We saw this coming and watched and reported on the big setup as it was happening.
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/09/series-links-bioforming-pandemic.html
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Find series "playlist" with this direct link:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#bioform
Our 22 part series from 2012 shows how the current pandemic had a trial run. We saw this coming and watched and reported on the big setup as it was happening.
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/09/series-links-bioforming-pandemic.html
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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