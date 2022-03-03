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Congressional Hopeful Mallory Staples: “Don’t Be Afraid to Homeschool”
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2 views • March 03, 2022
Mallory Staples is a former teacher, small-business owner, homeschooler, and “massive patriot,” and is now running for Congress in Georgia’s 6th District.
In this interview from the We Stand America conference, Staples tells The New American’s Alex Newman why she encourages parents to not fear homeschooling their children, and reviews why she feels called by God to run for Congress and what her priorities will be if elected.
In this interview from the We Stand America conference, Staples tells The New American’s Alex Newman why she encourages parents to not fear homeschooling their children, and reviews why she feels called by God to run for Congress and what her priorities will be if elected.
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