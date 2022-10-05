Create New Account
White Victims of Black Crime - 0092 - Michael Connor Verkerke - Lawhorn is released from youth home
Lawhorn walked over to a playground where Michael was playing, before pulling out a knife and stabbing him multiple times in the back without warning. Michael ran back to his home, before collapsing on the porch. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died hours later. “I’ll always love you” were his last words to his brother.

politicscrimegenocide

