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Covid Killed Logic & The Free World
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234 views • July 25, 2021
FDA Announces That CDC’s PCR Test FAILED Review, Will Have Emergency Use Authorization REVOKED
"The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death."
I almost died after having a false negative test, and ironically, that's what saved my life, as doctors were then able to properly treat me, instead of being forced to use the deadly Covid treatment protocol.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fda-announces-that-cdcs-pcr-test-failed-review-will-have-emergency-use-authorization-revoked/?fbclid=IwAR3nf7NI8rpN2jqQnGSqetLEmw__kf8cbuAK88xJ2GcFCRDqOKRytfnIZoQ
"The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death."
I almost died after having a false negative test, and ironically, that's what saved my life, as doctors were then able to properly treat me, instead of being forced to use the deadly Covid treatment protocol.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fda-announces-that-cdcs-pcr-test-failed-review-will-have-emergency-use-authorization-revoked/?fbclid=IwAR3nf7NI8rpN2jqQnGSqetLEmw__kf8cbuAK88xJ2GcFCRDqOKRytfnIZoQ
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