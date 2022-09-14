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SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 13SEP22 - Rita Panahi: Gavin Newsom Has Turned San Francisco into a First World Slum
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100 views • September 14, 2022

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California Governor Gavin Newsom has had “enormous success” turning parts of LA and larger areas of California into a “slum," says author Douglas Murray.

Speaking to Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi, Mr Murray said Gavin Newsom – whilst Mayor of San Francisco – managed to “royally muck up” San Francisco and turn it into a “first world slum”.

“He then decided to roll that out and try it on a California-wide level, and he’s had enormous success in turning parts of LA and larger parts of California also into a larger slum,” Mr Murray said.

“And the big challenge now for Gavin Newsom is to see whether or not he can’t get the Democrat nomination and roll out his great skill at slumming places nationwide.

“We’ll just have to see.”

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california911usa newsgavin newsomesky news australiarita panahi
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