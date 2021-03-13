SHOT IN THE DARK | DR. SHERRI TENPENNY

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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny reveals how the new COVID-19 vaccines work and what you're not being told.
This clip was taken from "Ministry Now" with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny. You can see the whole episode here: https://www.daystar.tv/ministry-now/season:2/videos/alex-himaya-sherri-tenpenny
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About "Ministry Now:"
On the front-lines of today’s new normal, Marcus & Joni Lamb lead viewers around the world into Ministry Now. Full of radical faith, encouraging declarations, and positive advice, this program will help you shift your perspective away from fear and into the hope God still has for your future.
About Daystar:
Daystar Television Network is an award winning, faith-based network dedicated to spreading the Gospel 24 hours a day, seven days a week – all around the globe, through all media formats possible. Reaching over 109 million households in the United States and over 5 billion people worldwide, Daystar Television Network is the largest Christian television network in the world.
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Original video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iaKAWWGyWI