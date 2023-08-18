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The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 08.17.23 | The Importance of a Church That Celebrates Jesus + 9 BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE BOMBS!!!
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BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE BOMB #1 - Yuval Noah Harari | A.I. Bible? Why Did WEF's Yuval Noah Harari Show Up As the Euphrates River Dried Up? (Revelation 16:12-13) | "Just Think About a Religion Whose Holy Book (Bible) Was Written By An A.I.?" - Yuval Harari - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v38hlyr-yuval-noah-harari-a.i.-bible-what-did-the-world-economic-forums.html

Revelation 16:12-14 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2016%3A12-14&version=KJV

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BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE BOMB #2 - CBDCs | "The Bank of International Settlements Are Rolling Out These CBDCs Very Hard. There Are Two Projects They Are Rolling Out: Project mBridge & Unified Ledger. This Is Headed Up By China, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, etc." - Mark - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v38c04d-cbdcs-the-bank-of-international-settlements-are-rolling-out-these.html

Revelation 13: 16-18 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013%3A16-18&version=KJV

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BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE BOMB #3 - Dr. Judy Mikovits | "Science Isn't About Truth It's About Power." - Yuval Noah Harari | What Caused the Maui Fires? How Does the Scientific Community Work? "Scientism Is a Cult." - Dr. Judy Mikovits - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v38a03m-dr.-judy-mikovits-science-isnt-about-truth-its-about-power.-.html

Romans 1:22-24 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans%201%3A22-24&version=KJV

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BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE BOMB #4 - Abortion | Why Is the Presbyterian Church USA Allowing This Pastor to Celebrate Abortion from the Pulpit? "I Felt God's Presence With Me As I Chose to END Two Pregnancies." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v386x8v-abortion-why-is-the-presbyterian-church-usa-allowing-this-pastor.html

1 Timothy 4: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+Timothy+4&version=KJV

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BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE BOMB #5 - Yuval Noah Harari | "Meat Is One of the Biggest Sources of Air Pollution Around the World. There Is New Technologies That You Can Produce Meat Just By Growing It In Cells. It's Much More Ethical. Alot of People Will Become Useless." - Yuval Noah Harari - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2p50bm-yuval-noah-harari-meat-is-one-of-the-biggest-sources-of-air-pollution.html

1 Timothy 4: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+Timothy+4&version=KJV

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BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE BOMB #6 - Maui Fires | Where Can We Buy Some of Those Fireproof Trees They Have In Maui? | Revelation 9:3-4 - READ - "And it was commanded them that they should not hurt the grass of the earth, neither any green thing, neither any tree."
https://rumble.com/v36m2g5-maui-fires-where-can-we-buy-some-of-those-fireproof-trees.html

Revelation 9: 1-4: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+9%3A+1-4&version=KJV

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BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE BOMB #7 - Did You Know That the Bible Tells Us Where Satan Dwells?

“11 And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon.” - Revelation 9:11

“I know thy works, and where thou dwellest, even where Satan's seat is: and thou holdest fast my name, and hast not denied my faith, even in those days wherein Antipas was my faithful martyr, who was slain among you, where Satan dwelleth.” - Revelation 2:13

What Else Is Located In Geneva? Is It Possible That Satan Would Want to Bring the World’s Most Powerful Organizations to Where He Lives?
Why does the United Nations have an office in Geneva?
Why is the World Health Organization located in Geneva?
What is GAVI, the Global Alliance for Vaccines & Immunizations headquartered in Geneva?
Why is the World Economic Forum and their 666 logo located in Geneva?

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BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE BOMB #8

What Events Need to Happen Before Christ Returns?
Luke 21 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=luke+21&version=KJV

Mark 13 - READ - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mark%2013&version=KJV

Matthew 24 - READ - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matthew+24+&version=KJV

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BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE BOMB #9
Who Will the Antichrist Be? - https://rumble.com/v386xt2-maui-fires-japanese-and-local-astronomers-said-a-chinese.html

Revelation Chapter 13
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013&version=KJV

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