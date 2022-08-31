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How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test





A lot of people want to test their Iodine status to see if they are in fact deficient in Iodine or not, so I have created this video where I teach you about the Iodine skin patch test and how you can perform it effectively.





I also go into great detail about things that can skew the results of this Iodine skin patch test, how reliable this test is, the 24 hour iodine loading test in comparison to the Iodine skin patch test, why a lot of people need mega doses of Iodine, etc.





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