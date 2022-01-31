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1 31 22 Listen carefully Be ready to FIGHT Canada Australia USA EuropeWORLDWIDE awakening PRAY
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How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
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Skippy Dee Doo Dah March 19 2022. 3p-6p
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Convoy to DC announcement
https://t.me/Banners4Freedom/101
Israel gets placebo
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/12201
Australia truckers
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/12224
Fauci Flip flops
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1885
Glenn Beck
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Sky news caving to Rogan
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1935
DSouza releases 2000mules movie
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1937
Voter Roll Victory: Louisiana Withdraws From Soros-Funded ERIC System
https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6374
Pennsylvania Dems ‘Just Ran Into a Brick Wall at About 60 MPH’
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Banners in LA
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Audio Bible
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Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
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—————————
This ultra-rich powder delivers revitalizing support
http://redswithawk.com/
—————————————
12 PC Kitchen Utensil
https://tinyurl.com/2p85f546
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Sword of Pfeifferhorn
http://audiojungle.net/user/Sky-Productions
Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE: https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
File a criminal complaint, assumption of liability agreement
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Skippy Dee Doo Dah March 19 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
Convoy to DC announcement
https://t.me/Banners4Freedom/101
Israel gets placebo
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/12201
Australia truckers
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/12224
Fauci Flip flops
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1885
Glenn Beck
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1903
Sky news caving to Rogan
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1935
DSouza releases 2000mules movie
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1937
Voter Roll Victory: Louisiana Withdraws From Soros-Funded ERIC System
https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6374
Pennsylvania Dems ‘Just Ran Into a Brick Wall at About 60 MPH’
https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6380
Trump Rally pics
https://t.me/QWO17/16000
Banners in LA
https://t.me/Banners4Freedom/103
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
PINK SILICONE Kitchen Utensils
https://tinyurl.com/yfsyrmza
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/Don-The-Punisher-Pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin
https://thepatriotpin.com/gold-cross-pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
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