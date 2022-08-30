EU-Study Considers Chip Implants for Citizens

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The European Parliament presented an explosive study in which the use of
chip implants by Europeans is explained in detail. But who exactly should be
chipped and why? In this broadcast you will learn how our fundamental rights
can be avoided so that chipping the population can be justified.
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