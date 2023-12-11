Create New Account
Naked Calls for Censorship, Global Taxes & Tyranny at UN Climate Summit
The New American
Published 19 hours ago

The Deep State totalitarians such as John Kerry and Al Gore are coming out of the closet at the United Nations COP28 "climate" summit calling for censorship, global taxes, and much more, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman from the summit in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Biden and Western governments were continuing to make economically suicidal pledges that will destroy the United States, and leading globalists are claiming that nothing can stop them now. Finally, Alex shows how children are being exploited to advance this evil agenda.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
censorshipclimate changeunited nationstyrannyclimate conferencecop 28global taxes

