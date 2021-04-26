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The Great Reset Is Failing
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420 views • April 26, 2021
The Great Reset is backfiring due to the deluge of reports highlighting the bizarre adverse effects of the Coronavirus vaccine. The engineers of the domination of humanity via a seemingly sudden eugenics movement are not strong enough to follow through politically, physically, or mentally with the horror it would take to complete their mission. And enough of the people are not willing to be their guinea pigs. The carnage has triggered a massive awakening. And the data is turning the tide.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608717519a697a0c4360ca11
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608717519a697a0c4360ca11
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