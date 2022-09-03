Mass Formation Hypnosis_ Psychology of Totalitarianism Exposed, Professor Mattias Desmet In-Studio

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Mattias Desmet of https://mattiasdesmet.substack.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the psychology of totalitarianism and mass formation hypnosis.
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