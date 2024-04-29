⚡ Explosive 🔥 Judge Joe Brown Goes Off on Barack Obama & Joe Biden

⚡Judge Joe Brown Goes Off on Barack Obama and “Lowdown Scummy Bastard” and “Piece of Urban Trailer Park Trash” Joe Biden in Explosive Interview!





In a recent bombshell interview with YouTube creator “The Real Dana,” Judge Joe Brown unleashed a torrent of criticism against several high-profile individuals, including John Legend, Fani Willis, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, whom he referred to as a “lowdown scummy bastard.”





Brown’s remarks came after Legend publicly supported Biden and called President Donald Trump “racist.”





Judge Brown held nothing back as he traced the issues within the American criminal justice system and its impact on black communities back to legislative actions that he attributed to Biden and other lawmakers in past decades.





“Most of what is wrong with the criminal justice system in the United States of America, this trickled down from the federal level to the state level that negatively impacts blacks and other minorities, was started off in 1979, 1981, 1983, 1987, 1991, and 1994, thanks to Joe Biden, Stennis, Eastland, and Byrd ” Brown said.





“And you can thank them for some of the problems with American criminal law, as they negatively impact black folk. This mess about all of these people in jail, first offenders for one rock, you can thank Joe Biden for with his mess about crack, even though it seems to have settled into his household quite heavily,” Brown added.





Judge Brown went on to recount a meeting he claimed to have witnessed where Biden allegedly made racist comments about Black people, adding that these attitudes were reflected in Biden’s legislative actions over the years.





“I heard the low-down, scummy bastard say it in front of me. It was in Dover, Delaware. He was on the podium. He said, ‘Negroes are animals, and they turn the streets into jungles, and they need to be put in zoos where they are safe and can be observed.’ He said, ‘Negro children are animals, and they turn schools into zoos. And I don’t want my children going to a school with Negroes, and it turned into a zoo.’ I heard him say that. I saw him when he said it. He’s a liar,” said Brown.





“He had to withdraw from the presidential campaign in 1988 because he lied about his academic career. He got found out early for having plagiarized some things that caused his expulsion from an academic institution. He’s a piece of urban trailer park trash who’s had nothing but government jobs his entire life and has turned out not to be a very rich man because of the bribes, the extortion, and the downright payoffs he has gotten under the table illegally,” Brown added.





Beyond his criticism of Biden, Brown also took aim at Fani Willis, suggesting her actions were politically motivated and part of a “witch hunt” against Trump. He implied that the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents was an attempt to shield Biden and Obama from incrimination based on evidence found on a laptop belonging to Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.





Brown’s diatribe did not spare Barack Obama or John Legend, whom Brown dismissed as being unqualified to speak on political matters due to a lack of relevant background. He also chastised the public for what he believes is a misinterpretation of Biden’s track record on race-related issues.





“Every damn thing I’ve seen about Biden, for the last 50 years, I have been hearing making one racist remark after another,” Brown added, expressing his disapproval of Biden’s past policies and comments.





Judge Brown concluded his heated commentary by praising Donald Trump and addressing the broader political landscape and the tactics used to engage black voters, expressing disdain for what he views as pandering and insincere strategies.





“You’re getting a singer [John Legend] coming on. He’s got a right under the First Amendment to express his opinion. So do these clowns, including the one-third of the cast that were trannies who were dancing half-naked on the strip poles. They’ve got their right to do that as a form of expression, but that is insulting the black folk that they should be persuaded by it.”





“The unemployment rate for black folk was the lowest it’s been since 1968 under Donald Trump. The earning capacity of black folk was the highest it’s been since 1968 under Trump. The greatest amount of money, percentage-wise of the national budget and in actual dollars, devoted to HBCUs since 1968 under the Johnson administration was under Donald Trump. And it goes on. He endorsed the platinum plan that Ice Cube, who had made some study of the situation, was trying to work out with him.”





“But in spite of that, we’ve got this character who is a disaster, getting up there and trying to get us to accept this with his grin on his face when it is a complete lie. It’s a propagandistic fabrication, and it is insulting to insinuate that we are foolish enough to buy that.”