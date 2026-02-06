Date: Feb. 6, 2026 - Lesson 25-2026. Title: I AM the Bread of Life

In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, the focus centers on John 6:47–48, where Jesus makes one of His clearest and most powerful declarations: “He who believes in Me has everlasting life… I am the bread of life.” Eternal life is not earned through works or rituals but received through belief in Christ alone. Just as bread sustains physical life, Jesus alone sustains spiritual life. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore what it means to truly believe, why faith is the only doorway to eternal life, and how Christ Himself is the essential nourishment for every soul that longs to live.

Lesson 25-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





