https://gettr.com/post/p2lbffb106f

07/05/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson China Watch: Miles Guo had been warning the United States that the CCP’s ultimate goal is to take over America's global dominance, so that this whole world will have a new order controlled by the CCP. I think they have done much bigger damage to America and the American people than anybody else. But this country has done nothing to hold the CCP accountable. The current administration is continuing to condole and appease the CCP.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





07/05/2023 妮可参加《温图森中国观察》节目：郭文贵一直在警告美国，中共的最终目标就是推翻美国的全球主导地位，建立一个受中共控制的世界新秩序。我认为中共对美国以及美国人民的破坏比其它任何人都多。然而，美国并没有采取任何行动追究中共的责任。现任政府一直在对中共采取安抚和绥靖政策。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





