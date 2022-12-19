LT of And We Know
Dec 18, 2022
Oh, the announcement, so many doubters, folks who jump on the bandwagon of excitement, then seem disappointed, but haven’t we all learned there are comms to everything. Everything has meaning. The Trump disclosure hits on so many levels… we will see it, plus more on the MSM actually sharing truth, and a great display of courage by a mom to the psycho politicians.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v218v02-12.18.22-activation-code-more-gov-corruption-exposed-on-6-pfizr-admits-hert.html
