thx to all here at brighteon, and the founding father of brighteon, for letting me take back and use a right that is important to me...FREE SPEECH....



youtube blocked my video from search. google / youtube and others show what they "grant" as to my right to free speech, a right i volunteered to fight and die for, and to my last breath am committed to defend…free speech aint free



cloud seeding, operation popeye, geoengineering, silver iodide, chemical spray trails, snow doesn't melt, rosebud, location latitude 40

