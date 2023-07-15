Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep 3116b - [DS] Narrative Control Fails,[DS] Pushing The US To War,Think ‘The Football’, CIC
X22 Report
The [DS] tried to get the narrative back by creating threads and it failed. The people are not rushing over to use it, they know its a censorship machine. The [DS] is now moving towards a physical war since they have lost the information war. Trump confirms this in a statement. Trump is the commander in chief and the [DS] does not control the nuclear football. DJ breaks down the uniform of the soldier carrying the football for Biden and it is not regulation. 

trumpnewspoliticsdonald trumpx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covid

