Why Jesus' Incarnation-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-DEC 4 2022

Reasons
Why the Lord Jesus Christ Was Incarnate in Flesh--From the Fulfillment
of Scripture to Destroying the Works of the Devil. The Ordinances of the
Law were Nailed to the Cross and the Spirit of Christ Was Given to the
Father. One of the Greatest Manifestations of God Was at the Cross.
