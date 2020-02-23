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Hong Kong Protest are STILL Happening Despite the CoronaVirus Outbreak!!
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168 views • February 23, 2020
Despite of the #CoronaVirus Outbreak, #HongKong protesters mark seven months since brutal mob attack on July 21st 2019 in YuenLong. Police came into widespread criticism at the time for not preventing the attack, for not apprehending any of the attackers and for collaborating with the mob.
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