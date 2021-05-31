We Are Your Overlords

May 31, 2021Bowne ReportIs your mind really your own? Unbeknownst to the masses, a campaign of mass mind control has been well underway longer than most people alive were even born. The elite's love affair with Eugenics crowd control has become the modus operandi to fuel the political power source advancing their agendas. While the non-elite have been deliberately manipulated to have their own belief system deprogrammed. It's all around us. And it's branches are many.After the elite had swindled the American public by creating the Federal Reserve system in 1913. It was key that future generations would be deprogrammed to accept the crime of the Century. An income tax that benefited the elite. And so the lies accelerated and poisoned western culture. British oligarchs used the Tavistock institute to mold public opinion to manipulate the British and American public into accepting the notion that war with Germany was necessary in order “to secure a lasting peace.” A sentiment that has been repeated ad nauseum.The players that would take the reigns from the Tavistock Institute to promulgate the history of propaganda and mind control over more than 100 years are too many to mention in this short report.But history repeats itself. It is inevitable that the unyielding manipulation will have the same results for the puppet Joe Biden's progressive trainwreck as they did for the broken U.S. President and New World Order pawn Woodrow Wilson who finally realized to his own horror saying in 1924“I am a most unhappy man. I have unwittingly ruined my country. A great industrial nation is controlled by its system of credit… all our activities are in the hands of a few men. We have come to be one of the worst ruled, one of the most completely controlled and dominated Governments in the civilized world, no longer a Government by free opinion, no longer a Government by conviction and the vote of the majority, but a Government by the opinion and duress of a small group of dominant men.”At least Woodrow Wilson didn't read it from a teleprompter.🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥