EXPOSED PT 2: Fed Gov Involved in Multinational Money Laundering & Trafficking Ring, Shawn Taylor





Help keep Shawn Taylor and his family safe: https://www.givesendgo.com/StandWithShawn

*

Sign up for Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Learn more or buy a LovePod at https://lovesatpods.ca/?ref=Sarahwestall

*

MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308

*

BodyAlign: Balance your body and energize your life at https://BodyAlign.com/sarah or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop

*

Investigator and former police chief, Shawn Taylor, joins the program in part 2 to discuss the money laundering and trafficking ring that has taken control of Arizona. It has corrupted the state's politics from the inside out resulting in unfathomable corruption affecting people throughout the country. Shawn Taylor's work along with Senator Mark Finchem and others will dismantle the corruption and it has put him in danger. Shawn needs our help. You can donate to keep him safe at https://www.givesendgo.com/StandWithShawn. You can support their important efforts at https://GoEFI.org or https://ElectionFairnessInstitute.org

*

MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further



