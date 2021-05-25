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Catherine Austin Fitts With Corey Lynn - Loosen Technology's Grip On Your Mind - Solari Report
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94 views • May 25, 2021
Credit to Corey's Digs
Catherine Austin Fitts and Corey Lynn discuss Corey's article 'Loosen Technology's Grip on Your Mind,' which was designed as a checklist for people to be able to print out and work from so as to reduce the mind control, and build a safer more secure space when it comes to technology.
Loosen Technology’s Grip on Your Mind: https://www.coreysdigs.com/technology/loosen-technologys-grip-on-your-mind/
Source: https://youtu.be/6dWH5yFAZqM
Catherine Austin Fitts and Corey Lynn discuss Corey's article 'Loosen Technology's Grip on Your Mind,' which was designed as a checklist for people to be able to print out and work from so as to reduce the mind control, and build a safer more secure space when it comes to technology.
Loosen Technology’s Grip on Your Mind: https://www.coreysdigs.com/technology/loosen-technologys-grip-on-your-mind/
Source: https://youtu.be/6dWH5yFAZqM
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