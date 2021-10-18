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We're Getting Old
short fat otaku
short fat otaku
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0 view • October 18, 2021
The youth will always be the cutting edge. As you age, you have two options - remain edgy with them, and keep your spirit intact, or view the next generation as problematic for not adhering to your current standards (forgetting that YOU didn't adhere to them when YOU were young), and become just another stuffy, preachy adult.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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