'Intentional' Live Season 1, Ep. 3: "09-05-2024 I Will Breathe For You"

Ginae was admitted with COVID to a Port Orange hospital in Halifax, Florida in 2021. She is the only survivor from that hospital of Remdesivir, coma and ventilator protocols used in many hospitals to treat COVID. Her journey is now documented in her new book, I Will Breathe for You: A Miraculous Rescue from Death's Door by God's Love.