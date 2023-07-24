Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Eric Genuis - Triumph - William Pfund, trumpet
channel image
High Hopes
2654 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
5 views
Published Yesterday

48trx1Eric Genuis - "Triumph" - William Pfund, trumpet


Aug 9, 2011


Enjoy this inspired and moving anthem - especially the exciting interplay between the violin and the trumpet. A truly virtuoso performance by Alena Merimee (violin) and William Pfund (trumpet). I really hope you like this!


Peace to you always,

Eric


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYmxgfk6E6k

Keywords
pianoorchestratrumpettriumphlive musiceric genuiswilliam pfund

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket