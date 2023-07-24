Eric Genuis - Triumph - William Pfund, trumpet

48trx1Eric Genuis - "Triumph" - William Pfund, trumpet
Aug 9, 2011
Enjoy this inspired and moving anthem - especially the exciting interplay between the violin and the trumpet. A truly virtuoso performance by Alena Merimee (violin) and William Pfund (trumpet). I really hope you like this!
Peace to you always,
Eric
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYmxgfk6E6k
