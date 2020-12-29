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The Golden Bowl of Zechariah 4, Part 2: Six vs. Seven Tubes
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1 view • December 29, 2020
This presentation will harmonize the original Shepherd's Rod artwork of the vision in Zechariah chapter four showing six pipes (tubes) taking oil out of the golden bowl with scripture and expose the danger of latter man altered versions which add a 7th tube to the bowl prior to the purification of the S.D.A. church.
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