Senate Republicans unite behind failed effort to challenge Trump impeachment trial

David Morgan





U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is trailed by reporters as he arrives to be sworn in for the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 26, 2021.

REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the media along with Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Patty Murray (D-WA) during a news conference in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2021.

REUTERS/AL DRAGO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Forty-five Senate Republicans backed a failed effort on Tuesday to halt former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign he will not be convicted of inciting insurrection at the Capitol.



Republican Senator Rand Paul made a motion on the Senate floor that would have required the chamber to vote on whether Trump's trial in February violates the U.S. Constitution.



The Democratic-led Senate blocked the motion in a 55-45 vote. But only five Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to reject the move, far short of the 17 Republicans who would need to vote to convict Trump on an impeachment charge that he incited the Jan. 6 Capitol assault that left five people dead.