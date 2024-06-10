The Men Who Stole the World

(And got away with it) (2018)





10 years after the 2008 financial crisis, this documentary asks whether the consequences caused by top financial executives constituted the perfect crime.





They're bankers, traders, investment funds executives. They forgot all about morality to make money. The entire world had to suffer the consequences of their actions. They impoverished countries, drove millions of workers into unemployment, and contributed to the rise in extremism. So who are they? And, after the 2008 crisis, were the real culprits condemned? Could there be another?





SOURCE

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=AevhunjCuWw&feature=youtu.be