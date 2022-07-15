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C60 Evo Anti-Aging Miracle Products - Patty Greer & Alfred Lambremont Webre 7/15/22
C60 EVO
C60 EVO
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Patty Greer Discusses C60 Evo Products with Alfred Lambremont Webre - July 2022. Greer is a co-owner of C60 EVO, the breakthrough company delivering ESS60 to the public since 2019. ESS60 is pure C60, which is guaranteed to be safe for human consumption. C60 is typically used for industrial purposes such as batteries, solar cells and tires. There's a huge difference between the two! 

C60 EVO sells organic olive oil, avocado oil and MCT coconut oil blended info pure ESS60 for three weeks in our lab with no oxidation or light. This method is very precise and delivers the highest concentration levels of ESS60 on the market today! We also sell 2 advanced facial serums and 2 lip renewal balms that are getting rave reviews from customers across the world! Enjoy beautiful skin and lips while you find yourself with more energy throughout the day and deeper sleep at night. C60 Evo products work!!

C60Evo.com

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c60antiagingalfredlambremontwebreess60c60evopattygreer
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