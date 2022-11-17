Create New Account
Massive Election Fraud in Maricopa County Arizona
GalacticStorm
Published 12 days ago
Ballot stuffing, Ballot Harvesting, This is Disgusting!

@KariLake Watch This..
Nothing screams election fraud quite like the video of multiple unidentified persons throwing stacks of ballots into an unmanned ballot box.

They used to stuff ballot boxes in back rooms out of view of the public. Today they do it in broad daylight and call it "integrity".


Source - https://rumble.com/v1v4gvo-massive-election-fraud-in-maricopa-county-arizona.html

Keywords
arizonavoter fraudballot boxmaricopa county

