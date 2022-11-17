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Ballot stuffing, Ballot Harvesting, This is Disgusting!
@KariLake Watch This..
Nothing screams election fraud quite like the video of multiple unidentified persons throwing stacks of ballots into an unmanned ballot box.
They used to stuff ballot boxes in back rooms out of view of the public. Today they do it in broad daylight and call it "integrity".
Source - https://rumble.com/v1v4gvo-massive-election-fraud-in-maricopa-county-arizona.html