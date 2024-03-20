Create New Account
Newsmax | Donalds: Today has been devastating for the Biden family
Newsmax  |  Donalds:  Today has been devastating for the Biden family

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds said Wednesday's hearing showed that Joe Biden knew full well what his brother James and his son Hunter were doing in order to get money for the Biden family. 


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUDiS6dNNp4

white houseccpdevon archerbiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling schemecongress investigation

