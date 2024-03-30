ΣΥΓΓΝΩΜΗ ΕΝ ΧΡΙΣΤΩ ΑΔΕΡΦΙΑ ΜΟΥ... ΓΙΑΤΙ ΑΝ ΚΑΙ ΟΜΟΛΟΓΩ ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΑ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΜΕ ΤΟ ΣΤΟΜΑ, ΣΤΗΝ ΠΡΑΞΗ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΣΩΣΩ ΤΟ ΠΡΟΣΚΑΙΡΟ ΣΑΡΚΙΟ ΜΟΥ ΔΕΧΤΗΚΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΚΑΡΤΑ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΜΕ BARCODE 666 ΚΑΙ ΠΩΣ ΘΑ ΠΩ ΑΥΡΙΟ ΟΧΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΨΗΦΙΑΚΗ ΤΑΥΤΟΤΗΤΑ ΜΕ ΤΣΙΠ ΚΑΤΑΔΟΤΗ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΜΕΘΑΥΡΙΟ ΣΤΟ ΧΑΡΑΓΜΑ ΤΑΥΤΟΤΗΤΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ 666 ΣΤΟ ΧΕΡΙ Ή ΣΤΟ ΜΕΤΩΠΟ;... ΓΙΑΤΙ ΠΛΕΟΝ ΧΑΝΩ ΤΗ ΖΩΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΘΑΝΑΤΗ ΨΥΧΗ ΜΟΥ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΙΩΝΙΑ ΚΟΛΑΣΗ ΚΥΡΙΟΛΕΚΤΙΚΑ ΚΑΙ ΜΕΤΑΦΟΡΙΚΑ ΣΤΟ «ΨΥΓΕΙΟ» ΤΗΣ ΠΑΓΩΜΕΝΗΣ ΝΕΚΡΗΣ ΣΥΝΕΙΔΗΣΗΣ ΜΟΥ ΧΩΡΙΣ ΤΗΝ ΕΜΠΡΑΚΤΗ ΟΜΟΛΟΓΙΑΚΗ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΑΥΡΟΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΙΜΗ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΑΣΤΗΜΕΝΟΥ ΘΕΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΥ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ... https://www.freevolition.gr/orthodoxy-homology.htm . https://ugetube.com/watch/ZCaTJawZwGmNzDy , https://rumble.com/v4mj60z-sorry...-freevolition.gr.html .
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
