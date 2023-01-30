DIGITAL SLAVES: Neil Oliver says a Digital ID makes the public 'guilty until proven innocent.'

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Neil Oliver says a digital ID makes the public 'guilty until proven innocent.'
'The new world into which we are sleepwalking is one of zero trust.'
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